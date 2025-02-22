NBA Trade Rumors: Predicting 8 Stars who are most likely to demand a trade next

Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat

There could be some pushback with this take but I do believe that there's a chance we could get to a point where Bam Adebayo requests a trade from the Miami Heat. For a second, let's paint the picture of the situation that Bam currently finds himself in. Bam is going to be 28 years old by the time next season begins and the Heat just traded away the best player that he's ever played with. Unless the Heat is able to swing a big move for a star player during the offseason, it's difficult to envision the Heat being substantially better next season.

Considering Miami is somewhat of an afterthought in the Eastern Conference at the moment, to even their own admission, there's reason to believe tough times are ahead for the Heat. Again, a trade for a star player this summer could completely change the outlook for the team. But, at least for now, it doesn't appear as if that is going to come easy for Miami. Bam is in the midst of the prime years of his career and if Miami isn't able to change the direction of the franchise quickly, he could be very much in danger of wasting away those years.

When we take all of that into consideration, would it be that outlandish to envision Bam approaching the Heat and quietly asking for a trade? I think not. In a perfect world, the Heat would be able to continue to build around Tyler Herro and Bam. However, I don't believe that's a good enough duo to build a contender around. The Heat need to choose a direction and I'm afraid they're going to view Herro as an untouchable asset heading into the offseason. I can't imagine a world where that will not be considered a huge mistake for the franchise.

Bam has regressed a bit this season but I'd imagine that has a lot to do with the situation that took place with Jimmy and the fact that the offensive philosophy has completely changed in a way that favors Herro. I'm not arguing for or against that. But the result of that could be a disgruntled Bam. Will that make way for a trade demand in the future? Who knows. It's important to note that it's not as outlandish as some may believe it to be.