NBA Trade Rumors: Predicting where 9 most rumored deadline candidates will land

NBA Trade Rumors: Predicting where the 9 most rumored NBA Trade Deadline candidates will ultimately land next month.

With the way the rumor mill is trending, we could be in for quite the active NBA Trade Deadline. Over the past two years, the trade deadline has been somewhat of a dud. However, this season, it does feel as if everything is falling into place for some explosive player movement at the deadline. There are certainly some big names on the block at the moment and while it's not a certainty that every one of them will be moved, there is a chance that we could see the most trade action at the deadline that we've seen in quite some time.

As we quickly inch toward the February 6 NBA Trade Deadline, which is now less than two weeks away, we'll make some big predictions about the nine most rumored candidates. Where will the bigger names land? Let's explore and make some educated guesses.

Zach LaVine

Over the next two weeks, or less than that now, I'd have to imagine that the Chicago Bulls are going to push hard to find a trade for Zach LaVine. It won't be an easy task but there's reason to believe that the Bulls could be in their best position to find a deal. It would be great if the Bulls could finally close the chapter on LaVine's tenure with the team but with two years still remaining on his contract, that's far from a guarantee.

Prediction: Chicago Bulls (no trade)

Even though it would be ideal for the Bulls to find a trade partner for LaVine, I'm not sure how realistic that is going to be with how this trade season has gone. With other big names on the trade market, there's a very real chance that LaVine could end up being the odd man out. It would be a shame considering how much he's effectively raised his trade value with his play so far this season. Still, in the end, I believe the Bulls will have to wait a bit longer to move on from LaVine.

I do expect the Bulls to make other moves at the trade deadline but I'm not sure if the right move for LaVine is going to fully materialize in this trade season.