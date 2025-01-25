NBA Trade Rumors: Predicting where 9 most rumored deadline candidates will land

Bradley Beal

If it wasn't for the Jimmy Butler saga, I'm not sure if Bradley Beal would be on this list. But because the Phoenix Suns are going to be pushing hard to land Jimmy over the next two weeks, it's only natural for the team to explore a trade of Beal. If the Suns are going to land Jimmy in a trade, they have to trade Beal. They're not going to trade Kevin Durant or Devin Booker. That leaves trading Beal as the only real path toward the Suns being able to acquire Jimmy. But, as you would expect, that's going to be a tough task to accomplish.

Even if Beal didn't have a no-trade clause, his contract was always going to be a tough pill for any team to swallow. The no-trade clause makes a trade of Beal that much more difficult for the Suns to figure out. However, now that the Suns have three first-round picks to use in their pursuits of trading Beal for Jimmy, I believe there is one way this is all going to end - with the Heat coming to the realization that they're probably better off taking the picks and Beal than to keep this Jimmy charade going on.

Prediction: Miami Heat

I'm not sure how many future draft picks it will take for the Heat to accept Beal in a deal but I do believe they almost have to at this point. The headache that Jimmy has become is almost too much to handle for the Heat. It's gotten to the point where Miami would much rather take the PR hit of having to suspend Jimmy to keep him away from the team. Does the Heat want this to continue into the offseason and potentially into next year if he decides to opt into the final year of his contract (to get his money)? I can't imagine they do.

Because I do believe that there's a very real chance that the only way this ends is if the Heat bites the bullet on a Beal trade, it's probably going to happen. And if the Heat can get two or even three first-round picks out of this deal, it becomes that much of a no-brainer. We're talking about just two more years of Beal's contract. With the uncertainty revolving around the Heat's immediate future, it may not be that bad of a path for the team to take right now.