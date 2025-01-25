NBA Trade Rumors: Predicting where 9 most rumored deadline candidates will land

Bruce Brown

The fact that Bruce Brown is still a member of the Toronto Raptors is quite peculiar. At several points during the offseason, it was believed to be a foregone conclusion that he was going to be traded at some point before the new NBA season. However, when that didn't happen, the assumption was he would be moved shortly after the start of the season. An injury then complicated all of that for Brown as he has just played in 11 games so far this year. However, the recent reporting is that Brown and the Raptors are going to part ways before the end of the season, trade or no trade.

But with how desperate some teams may be heading into the trade deadline, I do believe there's a good chance we see at least one team step up to make a competitive offer for Brown. As a player who has a proven track record of being an effective contributor toward a championship roster, it will be interesting to see how his market develops or evolves over the next couple of weeks. In the final year of his contract, Brown could be viewed as an ideal "rental" player for a few playoff teams with a need in the backcourt or on the wing.

Prediction: Orlando Magic

Even though it's been somewhat of an odd year for the Orlando Magic, I could absolutely see them warming up to a potential move for Brown. The Magic could certainly use another veteran presence in the backcourt and considering that Brown has a history of being a do-it-all type of player, there's reason to believe he would fit right into what the Magic need heading into the second half of the season. Orlando has been a team that has been decimated by injuries for much of the season and adding a player like Brown could give this team the boost they need.

If the Magic are looking to make a small move that could end up having a huge impact on the team this season, Brown would not be a terrible target heading into the trade deadline - even more so considering it would be a move for this season, and probably this season only.