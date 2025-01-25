NBA Trade Rumors: Predicting where 9 most rumored deadline candidates will land

Nikola Vucevic

The Chicago Bulls have already been mentioned as a team that will be at least somewhat aggressive as sellers heading into the NBA Trade Deadline. However, it's not just Zach LaVine that the Bulls will be attempting to move off from in the next two weeks. Nikola Vucevic is another veteran player that Chicago is reportedly shopping before the deadline. With just one more year remaining on his contract after this season, you'd have to imagine he's a better bet to be moved before the deadline than LaVine.

Add in the fact that Vucevic is having a huge bounce-back season this year, averaging 20 points and 10 rebounds on career-high shooting numbers, and there's even more of a reason why he could be a slam dunk in terms of the probability of him being moved. With a good market for centers, there's somewhat of an expectation that Vucevic will be traded before the deadline. In fact, there are likely several teams that have already had trade calls with the Bulls about the possibility or viability of a deal getting done.

Prediction: Golden State Warriors

In making a prediction, I do believe a team like the Golden State Warriors could end up making the move for Vucevic. The Warriors are a playoff hopeful that will be looking to make a small move at the deadline in hopes of it paying dividends down the road. Golden State may not be willing to go all-in with a move at this year's trade deadline but if they can add a stretch-big like Vucevic, it could go a long way in determining whether they make the postseason in the Western Conference or not.

In theory, if the Warriors are looking for a center who can extend his game to the 3-point line, Vucevic is probably the best trade candidate on the market. The biggest question for the Warriors revolves around what the ultimate asking price will be for Vucevic. If they can get away with matching salaries and sending two second-round picks, this is probably a deal that gets done relatively quickly. However, if the Bulls are holding out for a first-round pick (which I believe would be unlikely), it could end up complicating this entire scenario.