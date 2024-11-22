NBA Trade Rumors: Predicting 9 Stars Houston Rockets would trade their young core for
Anthony Edwards
When it comes to young players on the rise, there may not be a hotter name in the NBA than Anthony Edwards. At 23 years old, Edwards is coming off one of the best playoff runs for a young player in a long time. He's just scratching the surface of the player he can be and is already one of the best guards in the league. If he continues to develop at the pace that he has over the past few seasons, there's no question that he's going to become one of the faces of the league. If the Houston Rockets are looking to go all-in for a new face of the franchise, that's exactly what Edwards could be for the team.
Edwards is a dynamic offensive player and has shown the ability to be a menace on defensively too. In an ideal world, one of the Rockets' young players would begin to develop into what Edwards has been for the Minnesota Timberwolves over the last couple of seasons. But to be perfectly honest, I'm not sure if any of their young players are on that track. Edwards is not just a star in the making if he's not already there. He's special. He's the type of franchise player that only comes around every so often.
Why Anthony Edwards would fit on the Houston Rockets
Interestingly enough, the Rockets had some of that during James Harden's peak years with the team. However, now that they're looking for it once again, it's pretty easy to realize how Edwards fits exactly what the Rockets - or any other rebuilding team in the league - would want. Of course, landing one of these types of players is the trick. And for the Rockets, I'm not even sure if their entire young core would be enough compensation.
Short of the relationship between Edwards and the Wolves short-circuiting, it's hard to envision a reality in which he hits the trade block. But that's kind of the beauty of the NBA. Most blockbuster moves that do end up happening are almost impossible to predict. The Rockets may always have the pipe dream of making a move for Edwards, but it's pretty clear that they wouldn't hesitate to put anything and everything on the table for him in a hypothetical offer to Minnesota.