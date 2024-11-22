NBA Trade Rumors: Predicting 9 Stars Houston Rockets would trade their young core for
Bam Abedayo
As the Miami Heat continues into a downward spiral, you can't help but wonder if there's a scenario in the not-so-distant future in which they would be open to trading Bam Adebayo or if he would demand a trade. Either way, if that possibility were to exist, the Houston Rockets would almost certainly be one of the teams interested. Even though Bam has struggled to find his footing so far this season, he's certainly a superstar in the making that any team in the league would have to consider making a big move for.
The thing with Bam is that he doesn't generally get the universal praise that he probably deserves. Bam is a perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate and is one of the most versatile offensive players in the league. At the center position, Bam could work as a playmaker, a primary scorer, or even be lethal in the pick-and-roll or pick-and-pop. Bam is a player the Heat should be building around at this point and I'd imagine that is going to start to be the case sooner rather than later.
Why Bam Adebayo would be a fit on the Houston Rockets
For any team looking for a superstar, Bam would be a fit. Even with Alperen Sengun already on the roster, the Rockets would be interested in such a move because he would have to be considered as an upgrade. The argument could be made that Sengun still hasn't begun to scratch the surface of his long-term ceiling but to be quite honest, I'm not sure if his ceiling is anywhere near as close to Bam's. Bam has superstar potential and I'm not sure that is the case for Sengun.
There's probably a good chance the Rockets would be open to breaking up their core for a shot at arguably the most versatile centers in the NBA, aside from Victor Wembanyama. Bam is still growing as a player and at this point, he's probably ready for greater responsibility and a bigger role than what Miami has currently given him. Maybe that's where a team like the Rockets could appeal to him in a hypothetical move. Bam, at 27 years old, likely makes the cut as an appealing trade target for Houston.