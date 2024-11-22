NBA Trade Rumors: Predicting 9 Stars Houston Rockets would trade their young core for
Paolo Banchero
If you were to remove Victor Wembanyama from the equation, I'm not sure if there's a player under the age of 24 that I would want more on my team than Paolo Banchero. In just his third year in the league, Banchero has been that good and he continues to improve as an overall budding superstar. Before he went down with an injury earlier this season, Banchero was on pace to have the best season of his career, averaging 29 points, nine rebounds, and six assists per game on good shooting percentages.
And it's not just the fact that Banchero is filling up stat sheets. His influence goes well beyond his points, rebounds, and assists. During the first few years of his career, Banchero has successfully changed the way the Orlando Magic are viewed. Even with the early-season hurdle over the Banchero injury, the Magic have consistently looked like the third-best team in the Eastern Conference after the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers. Once Banchero does return, that's only likely going to be more clear.
Why Paolo Banchero would be a fit on the Houston Rockets
I don't think we can overlook the level of impact that Banchero has made on an organization that has struggled since the days of Dwight Howard. If Banchero is able to do that in Orlando, he'd certainly be able to make similar waves in Houston. That's why I believe that Banchero would be close to the top of the list of superstars the Rockets would be most interested in. Banchero is the type of player and talent that you sell off your young core for. He's the talent you tank for and one you build around once you have him on your roster.
There may be some questions surrounding some of the younger superstars on this list, but not for Banchero - at least not in my opinion. We've seen enough of Banchero that suggests he's going to be really good for a really long time. The size, athleticism, scoring ability, and consistency he's shown on the small and big stages throughout his career tell me he's going to be a special player. In a hypothetical world, the Rockets would jump at the opportunity to trade for a talent like Banchero.