NBA Trade Rumors: Predicting 9 Stars Houston Rockets would trade their young core for
Luka Doncic
The argument could be made that over the last couple of seasons, the narrative has begun to shift away from Luka Doncic as one of the best young players in the league. However, the results can speak for themselves. During his time in the NBA, Luka has been one of the most productive players in the league and has helped lead the Dallas Mavericks to two Western Conference Finals appearances and one NBA Finals berth in the past three seasons. He's the type of leader and superstar that any team desires.
Luka is still growing, developing, and maturing as a player at 25 years old and is just about to start the prime years of his career. The fact that he's already been a prolific player in the league suggests that his ceiling is extremely high as a player. The one big question for Luka is whether he will be able to age gracefully as he's never been a player in the best physical shape. But despite that question, I'm sure the Houston Rockets would still make the gamble of breaking up their young core for Luka.
Why Luka Doncic would be a fit on the Houston Rockets
Luka would be a complete culture change for the Rockets should they be able to trade for him. Luka is the type of superstar that you give up whatever for and then build around him once you have him on the roster. What any team would like about Luka is the fact that he could probably fit any build and that there are a plethora of supporting players that would fit next to him. Just look at the addition of Kyrie Irving in Dallas. I'm sure there was some hesitation but Luka, in large part, has helped make that work swimmingly.
But that's the type of player that Luka is. He's willing to sacrifice when it comes to winning. And that's what he's shown time and time again during the first few years of his career in the NBA with Dallas. If he were to become available for one reason or another on the trade block, you'd have to imagine that the Rockets would be at the front of the line to offer their talented young core for a paler that could completely change the outlook for the franchise.