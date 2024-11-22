NBA Trade Rumors: Predicting 9 Stars Houston Rockets would trade their young core for
Victor Wembanyama
And finally, Victor Wembanyama. With the potential to develop into the best player in the world (and probably sooner rather than later), I would imagine the Houston Rockets would love a second chance at getting Wemby on their roster. After just his rookie season, it's almost as if Wemby's stock rose even higher. Mind you, Wemby was already considered to be one of the most highly-touted prospects entering an NBA Draft since LeBron James. He fits exactly what the Rockets would be looking for in a superstar.
Why Victor Wembanyam would fit on the Houston Rockets
It doesn't take a rocket scientist to explain why Wemby would be an excellent fit for the Rockets. In fact, I wouldn't be that shocked if Wemby wasn't already considered to be the most valuable asset in the NBA right now. He's been that good through the first year-plus of his career and has that much promise moving forward as a player. Taking it a step further, which is probably Houston's thinking, I'm not sure if there isn't a team in the league (maybe only the Dallas Mavericks) that would not be willing to trade their core for the next decade of Wemby's career.
Interestingly enough, heading into the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery, the Rockets (along with the Spurs and Pistons) had the best odds to win the No. 1 overall pick that year. In the end, The Rockets would drop to No. 4 (to select Amen Thompson) and the Spurs would win the lottery and have the luxury of drafting Wemby. The rest is history. Still, for what the Rockets desire at the moment, I'm sure they'd be more than willing to drop every single one of their assets at the moment for Wemby. That's not shocking at all.
What are the odds any of these players become available?
One final time, I want it to be perfectly clear that there's probably not a high percentage that any of these players become available on the trade block anytime soon. After all, there's a reason why each of these players is considered to be a valuable superstar for their respective franchises. All that said, when wondering what type of superstar the Rockets could be targeting when it comes up in the rumor mill, perhaps this is a good list to reference when speculating on what Houston may or may not do in the future.