NBA Trade Rumors: Predicting 4 near-perfect blockbuster deals for Jimmy Butler

Jimmy to the Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks are the other Texas team that could be in the market for Jimmy Butler if he is indeed on the trade block. At least for now, the San Antonio Spurs don't make much sense for Jimmy. Even though the Mavs are beginning to hit their stride of late, this is a team that may need to make a move closer to the NBA Trade Deadline if they want to solidify themselves as a real championship contender. In the wide-open West, there's no question the Mavs can repeat as champions. But we must remember, in the NBA Finals it felt as if there was a gulf between Dallas and Boston.

I'm not sure if the addition of Klay Thompson is going to close that and if there's anything we know about Jimmy, it's that he generally plays his best in the postseason. Jimmy may not be in the prime of his career anymore but he has a history of slaying the giant that is the Celtics. The question the Mavs would have to ask themselves is whether he has any magic left in his arsenal. On the right team and in the right situation, there's reason to believe that he may.

Breaking down the blockbuster deal

Let's get this straight, any deal for Jimmy is going to be extremely complicated for the Mavs. But if they truly want to go all-in on winning an NBA Championship this season, there is a path toward getting a deal done. To make it happen, they're likely going to need the help of a third or fourth team. And in this hypothetical package, we used the Indiana Pacers as a team to help facilitate this deal getting done. Starting at the top, the Mavs will get Jimmy and only him in this deal. That just goes to show just how complicated Dallas' cap situation is.

Miami will send out Jimmy (to the Mavs) and two second-round picks (to the Pacers). The Heat will receive Aaron Nesmith, P.J. Washington, Maxi Kleber, and Naji Marshall. For participating in this deal, the Pacers will have an answer at the center position with Daniel Gafford and one additional second-round pick from the Mavs. Dallas will have been able to now establish a new core of Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson, and Jimmy. I'm not sure how much sense this deal makes for the Mavs but they got another star.