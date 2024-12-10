NBA Trade Rumors: Predicting 4 near-perfect blockbuster deals for Jimmy Butler

Jimmy to the Golden State Warriors

At least in my opinion, the most likely landing spot for Jimmy Butler is the Golden State Warriors. I'm not sure how much interest the Warriors will have in Jimmy right now but there is a clear path toward a deal getting done between the two sides. At this point, both the Warriors and Heat would very much welcome some change to their respective rosters. The Warriors got off to a great start to this season but have begun to fade over the last few weeks. They could very much need a big move at the trade deadline to spark them heading into the new calendar year.

Interestingly enough, dating back to the offseason, the Warriors did have some reported interest in Jimmy. Again, I'm not sure how much that remains to be the case but it could add another level of interest for both sides heading into the trade deadline season. I'm sure there will at the very least be a conversation between the Warriors and Heat about how feasible a deal may be for both sides.

Breaking down the blockbuster deal

In this hypothetical deal between the Warriors and Heat, we would see some real change to both rosters. It could initially be viewed as too jarring but I'd argue it's a deal that could end up working for both the Warriors and Heat in the long run. In the deal, the Warriors would send Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, De'Anthony Melton, Kyle Anderson, and a protected 2028 first-round pick to Miami. In return, the Warriors would receive Jimmy, Haywood Highsmith, and Nikola Jovic.

There could be some pushback from Miami in trading Jovic but to be perfectly honest, despite his bright spots last season, he simply doesn't look to be a fit with how the Heat want to play. Parting ways now could make sense. Miami could start anew with Kuminga and Bam in the frontcourt. For the Warriors, they'd get a new-look Big 3 of Steph Curry, Jimmy, and Draymond while also adding a couple of new pieces to their rotation in an attempt to shake things up a bit.