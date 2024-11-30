NBA Trade Rumors: Ranking 10 Most likely superstars to be traded by 2025 deadline
6. Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks
To start the season, the Atlanta Hawks have continued to be the team that they've been for the better part of the last few seasons - a team that is good enough to be at the bottom of the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference but not good enough to be a bottom-feeder in the NBA. Whether that's a good or bad thing for the franchise is what this front office will answer over the next couple of months. At some point, you'd assume the Hawks will either choose to bottom out their roster or continue to remain just competitive enough.
At this point, especially with the signs of promise that they have shown from time to time, it's impossible to predict how this team is going approach the NBA Trade Deadline. If I had to guess, I'd assume the Hawks are going to be "open" to any type of trade but at the same time, they aren't going to "push" for specific moves. It's a place that the team has largely found itself in over the last calendar year. But if the Hawks do decide now is the time to embrace a full rebuild, we all know what the first move will have to be - and that's trading Trae Young.
Odds of a Trae Young trade: 32%
Even though Young hasn't had the best of starts to the season, he continues to show signs of superstar potential. At this point in his career, he'd probably be better suited with a fresh start. For as good as the Hawks and Young have been together, it does seem as if the former is better off going down the path of rebuilding. Young is a player who would be better suited at this point in his career by playing with a contender. That's where he could provide the most value for a team.
Honestly, at this point, the Hawks are no longer that. There may have been a time in which the Hawks were in the conversation to be a dark horse contender in the Eastern Conference but that's no longer the case. Heading into the NBA Trade Deadline season, I'd say there's about a 32 percent chance that Young is traded. It's probably the best move for both sides even though it would be a difficult one for the franchise to pull off.