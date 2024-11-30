NBA Trade Rumors: Ranking 10 Most likely superstars to be traded by 2025 deadline
4. Kyle Kuzma, Washington Wizards
It feels like every NBA Trade Deadline season, Kyle Kuzma is a name that is thrown around. Heading into the final couple of months before the 2025 deadline, it doesn't appear as if much is changing on that front. From all indications, the Washington Wizards are expected to be active in trade discussions leading up to the deadline. And if those reports are accurate and they're going to be aggressive in making a move or two, you'd have to imagine Kuzma is going to be at the center of many of those talks.
As the Wizards continue to prioritize their young core, it would make a ton of sense for them to look to move on from the more veteran players on their roster. Kuzma is one of those veterans that could be pretty valuable on the trade market. In the right role, there's reason to believe that Kuzma could emerge as a valuable part to a team's championship build. That's not going to be the case for the Wizards and it would make sense for the team to cash in on the investment they made on Kuzma last summer.
Odds of a Kyle Kuzma trade: 40%
I'd assume that's going to be one of the goals for the Wizards leading up to the deadline. Of all the big names that are going to be tossed around over the next couple of months, I'd say there's a good chance that Kuzma ends up being one of the bigger names on the move. Again, it will all depend on what the market looks like for Kuzma but this is the perfect time for the Wizards to trade him. They're all-in on the rebuild and are on pace to finish with the best shot at landing the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Kuzma doesn't have much of a future with the Wizards and keeping him on the roster further than this season would be a complete disservice to him. I understand he signed an extension with the team just last summer but he had to have known that a trade was coming either way. At this year's NBA Trade Deadline, he could finally be seeing that trade come to fruition. To be quite honest, it's also probably past due. Expect there to be a good chance that Kuzma will be traded by the deadline.