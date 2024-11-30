NBA Trade Rumors: Ranking 10 Most likely superstars to be traded by 2025 deadline
3. Jerami Grant, Portland Trail Blazers
Sitting in almost the exact situation that Kyle Kuzma finds himself in is Jerami Grant with the Portland Trail Blazers. As Portland continues to move forward with their rebuild in trying to find pieces that make sense for their future moving forward, it's hard to look at Grant being a long-term fit with the team. He's not and at this point, both the team and Grant had to have already realized that. Heading into the trade deadline, it would be surprising if there wasn't more noise and smoke involving Grant and the Blazers.
Grant is an interesting name to keep an eye on because he's still a very good player and the argument could be made that he's still in the prime of his career. It's rare that players in their prime are traded not only in-season but at the NBA Trade Deadline. But that could very much end up being the case for Grant this season. The Blazers aren't competing for a playoff spot this season and it's hard to see that changing anytime soon. It's probably best for the Blazers to explore trades for Grant over the next couple of months.
Odds of a Jerami Grant trade: 42%
The challenge for this front office revolves around finding the right deal and whether any team will be able to meet the asking price that Blazers general manager Joe Cronin will attach to Grant. If the Damian Lillard saga was any indication, Cronin could be a bit difficult to do business with. I'm not sure if that was just a one-off with Lillard but I'd imagine Cronin is going to have a huge asking price for Grant. As they probably should considering he's still in the prime of his career and the fact that he's on a pretty good deal.
Any team that will be interested in Grant has to view him as a potential final piece of their championship puzzle. And if a team views Grant as the final piece of their championship puzzle, they should be willing to pay a significant price for him. I'd assume those are the pretenses that Cronin and the rest of the front office will be operating under. Because it would be pretty foolish for the Blazers to keep Grant around any longer, I do believe there's a strong chance a trade will happen before this year's deadline.