NBA Trade Rumors: Ranking 4 Splash deadline moves the Milwaukee Bucks may consider

3. Trading for Bruce Brown

With plenty of options on the table for the Milwaukee Bucks, there are probably several paths forward for the team. That said, almost none of them will be simple or easy. That could make for an interesting NBA Trade Deadline for Milwaukee. But, also, one that will require plenty of creativity. One potential target that could emerge for the Bucks is Bruce Brown. A player who was a big part of the Denver Nuggets' championship roster a couple of years ago, there's reason to believe that Brown could emerge as a potential option for Milwaukee at the trade deadline.

Brown is in the final year of his contract and is a natural trade candidate as the Toronto Raptors continue to sort out their future. For a team that could use help on the wing, Brown could be viewed as a natural target for the Bucks. Brown probably wouldn't be the team's first option but there's reason to believe this is a deal that could end up working for the team both in the short and long run.

What a deal would look like: It's hard to imagine what the Toronto Raptors may be looking for in a possible return for Brown but I can't imagine the asking price would be high. In theory, the Bucks could send a package centered around Bobby Portis and Khris Middleton to the Raptors in exchange for Brown and Kelly Olynyk. If needed, Milwaukee could probably also send a second-round pick as draft compensation to help get the deal across the finish line. Would that appease the Raptors? Perhaps.

The Bucks would be making a huge gamble with this type of move and would essentially be betting that the team has enough offense already in place. I'm not so sure that should be considered a foregone conclusion. Nevertheless, the addition of Brown and Olynyk. could be the exact boost that the Bucks may need to their roster heading into the final stretch before the postseason.