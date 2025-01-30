NBA Trade Rumors: Ranking 4 Splash deadline moves the Milwaukee Bucks may consider

1. Trading for Zach LaVine

If the Milwaukee Bucks are indeed looking to make a move that would alter their ceiling heading into the final stretch run of the season, I do strongly believe that the big name they should be seeking is Zach LaVine. Even though he's considered one of the most polarizing players across the league, LaVine is a player who could be a strong fit next to Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Playing some of the best basketball of his career, you can't help but wonder how much he could help this Bucks team at the moment.

LaVine is a player the Chicago Bulls are ready to move on from and finding the right landing spot will be key for both sides. If the Bucks are ready for some serious change, they should strongly consider a move for LaVine. There's much reason to believe that he could certainly help give this team the boost that they may be looking for ahead of the trade deadline. The asking price wouldn't be high and LaVine could open another two-year window to win for this Bucks' core. Of course, that's if he holds up his end of the bargain.

What a deal would look like: The easiest way that this deal could get done is by including a third or fourth team to help take on the roster that Chicago may not be willing to accept as compensation for LaVine. Those teams could also add some draft compensation that the Bucks currently don't have at their disposal. However, you'd have to imagine that the salaries of Bobby Portis and Khris Middleton would also have to be included one way or another. The Bucks may also have to include one of their young pieces to help get this deal done.

Of all the potential big names the Bucks could end up pursuing at the NBA Trade Deadline, there's a big part of me that believes LaVine would be the best target. It's amazing how quickly things change in the NBA. I'm not sure if that would've been said a year ago about LaVine. Nevertheless, if the Bucks do want to make a big splash at the deadline, there's reason to believe that they should look in the direction of LaVine.