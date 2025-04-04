NBA Trade Rumors: Ranking 5 rumored suitors by team fit for Kevin Durant

NBA Trade Rumors: Ranking the five rumored suitors for Kevin Durant by overall team fit.

Even though the Phoenix Suns are still trying to sneak into the NBA postseason, the whispers and noise surrounding a potential offseason trade of Kevin Durant continue to be prevalent. At this point, it would be shocking if there wasn't a strong move for both the Suns and KD to find a trade that works for both sides this offseason. It's gotten to the point that there is already a rumored collection of teams that are set to start the trade market.

According to a recent report, the Minnesota Timberwolves, Miami Heat, Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, and New York Knicks are expected to show interest in KD this offseason. KD is going to be 37 years old at the start of next season but has proven to still be a very good player. Assuming the Suns and KD do end up going down this path, we'll go team by team and rank each of these suitors by overall fit for the All-Star forward.

5. New York Knicks

There may be some that disagree with the New York Knicks being ranked No. 5 on this list, but I do believe that because of the players the team already has on its roster that the addition of Kevin Durant wouldn't be that necessary. In theory, the Knicks would probably be swapping Mikal Bridges and/or Josh Hart (and other supporting pieces) for KD. At least in my mind, that doesn't make the most sense when you consider what has made the Knicks so good over the last couple of seasons.

Maybe the Knicks believe they're another star player away from being a legit contender and that KD could be the final missing piece? But even then, I'm not sure if gutting the key complementary pieces of this roster and replacing it with a 37-year-old KD will solve all their issues. The Knicks may be a star player away, but I'm not sure if KD is that final missing piece at this point in his career. If I'm New York, I may want to value Bridges and Hart over KD at this point in his late career. I don't think that's a bold take, either.