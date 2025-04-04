NBA Trade Rumors: Ranking 5 rumored suitors by team fit for Kevin Durant

1. Miami Heat

In theory, from a basketball fit standpoint, I do believe that the Miami Heat may represent the best possible fit of the teams that are expected to express interest in Kevin Durant this offseason. KD next to Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo would make a ton of sense from a pure basketball fit. He'd help legitimize this team on the offensive end of the floor, giving Miami a legit No. 1 option heading into next season.

Whether he'd be the best player for the Heat to pursue is an entirely different story and question. Would it be smart from a team-building standpoint for Miami to go all-in on a 37-year-old star who may already be past his prime? Probably not. However, if the Heat did want to go all-in on a 1-2 year window, I suppose this is one offseason plan that could end up working out for the franchise.

Would KD be an effective final piece of what the Heat may be looking to build in the post-Jimmy Butler era? I'd bet against it. But from all indications, it does seem as if the Heat may want to make a big win-now move heading into the summer. I'd still much rather see the Heat target a much younger star player that fits the timeline with Bam. It does seem as if KD is very much an option for Miami, though.

In theory, if the Heat could roll out a starting 5 of Davion Mitchell, Herro, KD, Bam, and Kel'el Ware next season, this is a team that could make some significant noise in the Eastern Conference. From a team fit, it does seem as if KD would be a solid addition to the Heat.