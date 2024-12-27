NBA Trade Rumors: 7 Star targets Miami Heat could pivot to if Jimmy is checked out

NBA Trade Rumors: Outlining seven star targets the Miami Heat could end up pivoting to if Jimmy Butler is indeed checked out and prefers a trade.

Over the last couple of weeks, there hasn't been a bigger story in the NBA than what's taking place between Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat. On Christmas Day, the story hit a fever pitch when it was reported that Jimmy "preferred" a trade ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline. At that point, the ball was in the Heat's court to determine what the next move was going to be. One day later, Miami released a statement in which Pat Riley flat-out said that Jimmy was not going to be traded at the deadline.

At somewhat of an impasse, it's almost impossible to predict what will happen next. The team is probably hoping that this story begins to fade into the background but there's one piece of information that we're missing - what does Jimmy truly want? If he does genuinely prefer a trade away from the Heat, I'm not sure why Miami would be so opposed to trading him at the deadlilne.

After all, it's not like the Heat is sitting on this championship contender in which trading Jimmy would completely make the wheels fall off the season. The Heat is already theoretically driving on flat tires. At best, the Heat is a lower-seeded playoff team that will probably be outclassed by one of the favorites in the conference.

If Jimmy is indeed checked out and wants a fresh start on a team that isn't Miami, it only makes sense for the Heat to explore the option of trading him. Whether it comes at the trade deadline or during the offseason, there's a very real possibility that it may be time for the Heat to move on. If that does end up being the case, let's explore seven star trade targets that could be on Miami's radar in a world without Jimmy on the roster.

Anfernee Simons, Portland Trail Blazers

With Tyler Herro playing at an All-Star level so far this season, I'm not sure how ideal of a fit Anfernee Simons would be on the team but he could be a star player that is also on the trade block heading into deadline season. Whether the Miami Heat and Portland Trail Blazers would want to work together on a deal after the Damian Lillard fiasco is a fair question. But, at least on paper, Simons could be a rising star on the Heat's radar.

He's an extremely talented offensive player and he's been one of the Blazers' most consistent players so far this season. If the Heat believes that he has another level in his development, he could be a worthy gamble for the team in a post-Jimmy period.