NBA Trade Rumors: 7 Star targets Miami Heat could pivot to if Jimmy is checked out

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

Who knows what the Atlanta Hawks plan will be heading into the NBA Trade Deadline and then the offseason when it comes to team building but there's an argument to be made that Trae Young could find himself right back on the trade block. Young isn't having a career-best year in terms of scoring or efficiency, which could be a bit of a concern, but he's more than making up for it with high-quality playmaking. Averaging a career-high 12 assists per game, Young is ranked No. 1 in the NBA in assists per game.

Young has consistently been one of the most underrated playmakers in the league and that continues to be the case this season. With the Hawks being competitive but still nowhere near title contention, it's not out of the realm of possibility for the team to explore the option of trading him. For the Heat, who are in desperate need of a primary playmaker, there's reason to believe that Young would be an excellent fit next to Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo as the team explores retooling the roster.

Kyle Kuzma, Washington Wizards

Heading into this year's NBA Trade Deadline season, there's a belief that Kyle Kuzma is going to emerge as a highly sought-after trade candidate. One team that Kuzma could make at least some sense for is the Miami Heat. He would be a clear fit next to Bam Adebayo and would give Kel'el Ware some more time to hone his skills while coming off the bench in a super sixth-man role. Kuzma would help take some of the scoring load off of Tyler Herro and give this team a much-needed boost in the frontcourt.

Of course, the big question is whether Kuzma would move the needle all that much for the Heat. And it's a fair question to ask. Because if the Heat is going to be looking for a big move to make after losing Jimmy Butler, they're going to need to find a move that would help push this team forward and not keep them in Eastern Conference mediocrity. If there is another move attached to an acquisition of Kuzma, I believe this is the type of trade that could make a ton of sense. At the very least, there is a conversation that should take place behind closed doors about this possibility.