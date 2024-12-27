NBA Trade Rumors: 7 Star targets Miami Heat could pivot to if Jimmy is checked out

Brandon Ingram, New Orleans Pelicans

Considered one big name that is expected to be strongly shopped ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline, I do suppose Brandon Ingram is one way the Miami Heat could end up pivoting when/if they lose out on Jimmy Butler. Ingram can do a little of what Jimmy can in terms of being a clear No. 1 on the offensive end of the floor. He may not be the defender that Jimmy is when he's completley locked in, but he has great size and athleticism for a wing player. Adding Ingram to the dynamic of Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo could help this team remain competitive in the East, at the very least.

The big question for the Heat is whether they believe that Ingram can be good enough as a No. 1 option to help push this team toward contention status. To be perfectly honest, I'm not sure he can. With Ingram, you probably want him to be your second or third option. Ingram as the No. 1 has not worked at any point in his career. But, if Bam can get back on his previous development tract and if Herro can continue to play at an All-Star level, there's some selling that can be made in favor of a trade for Ingram.

Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls

Depending on how desperate the Miami Heat are, I suppose there is still a potential pursuit of Zach LaVine that the team could explore. As long as he isn't moved to another team before, LaVine is still a player that the Chicago Bulls will desperately want to trade either at the NBA Trade Deadline or perhaps during the offseason. I'm not sure he'd be a great fit next to Tyler Herro, especially after the strides he's made in his game recently, but if the Heat want talent, LaVine could be a realistic option in play.

What would also be working in the favor of the Heat in pursuit of LaVine is the fact that he probably would be somewhat of a cheap option. In theory, the Heat could probably get away with trading either one future first-round pick or one young prospect to the Bulls in exchange for LaVine. I'm not sure if Miami would be willing to do that but it's certainly one option that both sides can discuss and figure out. If all else does fail, I suppose LaVine should be considered somewhat of a backup option for a team like the Heat.