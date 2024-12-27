NBA Trade Rumors: 7 Star targets Miami Heat could pivot to if Jimmy is checked out

Bradley Beal, Phoenix Suns

In what has become somewhat of a dream scenario for many Phoenix Suns fans, perhaps it may be time for the Miami Heat to at least consider the option of trading Jimmy Butler to the team in exchange for Bradley Beal. If the Heat's goal is to remain competitive this season, this may not be as terrible of a move as perhaps some believe it to be. The contract is absolutely terrible. However, with only two years remaining on it after this season, it may be considered slightly more digestible as the Heat would be looking to make the best out of this entire situation.

In theory, Beal could be a strong fit for what the Heat could be looking for. Playing next to Tyler Herro could be somewhat of a replication of talent but I'm sure both players could figure it out - especially as Beal has spent the better part of the last two seasons while playing next to Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. Do I believe this is a move the Heat are considering at the moment? Probably not. However, if things do go south or sour with Jimmy over the next few weeks, it may be an option that the Heat is forced to revisit.

De'Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings

In what would be considered the pipe dream of all pipe dreams, there's a scenario in which the Miami Heat pivots and trades away Jimmy Butler and then uses the assets they get in that trade to open an all-out pursuit for De'Aaron Fox, who could be on the verge of his own trade request if things don't change quickly in Sacramento. How likely is all this to happen? Probably not all that likely at this moment. But in the NBA, things can change quickly. If they do, Fox would be a dream target for the Heat.

It's not just that Fox is old teammates with Bam Adebayo, dating back to their time at Kentucky. It's also the fact that Fox is pretty much exactly the type of player that the Heat is missing to balance out their core. A trio of Fox, Herro, and Bam is almost the perfect fit for what you want on paper in the NBA. If the Heat could figure out a way to make it happen, it would be the exact definition of making lemonade out of lemons.