NBA Trade Rumors: Suns open to trading Kevin Durant with Warriors lurking

NBA Trade Rumors: The Golden State Warriors could be trying to pry Kevin Durant away from the Phoenix Suns, who are open to listening to offers for the All-Star forward.

If that last couple of days in the NBA weren't chaotic enough, in which Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis, and De'Aaron Fox were all traded to new teams, the Golden State Warriors are doing their best to ensure there is at least one more blockbuster move that happens before now and the February 6 NBA Trade Deadline. In hopes of sparking the team up the Western Conference standings down the stretch, the Warriors are reportedly exploring the possibility of acquiring Kevin Durant from the Phoenix Suns.

As crazy as that may sound, the biggest part of this all is that the Suns are reportedly open to listening to offers for KD. With just a few days before the deadline, it does appear as if KD may be available (for the right deal) on the trade market.

In hopes of not throwing the towel in on this season, the Warriors are hoping to land a big-name star ahead of the trade deadline. Over the last few weeks, the Warriors had been linked to Zach LaVine and Jimmy Butler. However, with LaVine being traded to the Sacramento Kings and Jimmy not willing to sign an extension with the team, Golden State has been led to explore other options. One of them happens to be KD.

The Golden State Warriors' bold plan

According to Stein, in addition to being interested in a potential reunion with KD, the Warriors are also analyzing the viability of not only acquiring KD at the deadline but also LeBron James. LeBron has a no-trade clause so he would 100 percent have to be involved in a potential deal. However, it's clear that with a few days before the trade deadline, the Warriors have some high hopes.

Whether any of this is possible remains to be seen. However, with their backs against the wall, it does seem as if the Warriors are attempting one last hail mary in an attempt to extend Curry's championship timeline with the team. If the Warriors end up empty-handed once again, it could make for an interesting offseason full of huge questions about their future in a few months.

While it would be foolish to suggest that Golden State's immediate future is entirely contingent on what happens over the next few days, there's no question that they do find themselves at a bit of a crossroads at the moment. There will be at least some clarity once the NBA Trade Deadline comes and goes for Golden State. For now, it's pretty clear that the Warriors are aiming for the stars.