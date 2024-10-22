NBA Trade Rumors: Warriors nearly made huge blockbuster offseason move
NBA Trade Rumors: The Golden State Warriors nearly pulled off a huge move during the NBA offseason.
Once it became clear that Klay Thompson was going to part ways with the Golden State Warriors, it did seem as if the team was ready to pivot in a big way. Shortly after Klay made his intentions known, the Warriors were linked to star free-agent wing Paul George and Lauri Markkanen. In the end, the Warriors weren't able to agree to deals with the LA Clippers or Utah Jazz. PG would go on to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency and Markkanen would end up signing a long-term extension with the Jazz.
However, according to a recent report, PG and Markkanen are not the only big names that the Warriors pursued during the offseason. According to recent reporting, the Warriors also attempted to acquire Karl-Anthony Towns from the Minnesota Timberwolves before he was ultimately traded to the New York Knicks.
The Knicks and Wolves held trade talks centered around KAT but those discussions didn't evolve into anything more than that. In the end, the Warriors were once again left empty-handed in their pursuit for a splash offseason move.
Will the Warriors continue to show aggression on the trade market?
After such aggressive attempts during the offseason, you can't help but wonder if that trend is going to continue to be the case for the team heading into this next NBA Trade Deadline season. If it is, the Warriors are certainly a team to watch on the trade front. I do believe that a bit part of that will depend on how the Warriors begin this season.
If the Warriors are subjected to a slow start to the season, I believe we could see this front office search for a season-altering move (if one even exists). But if the Warriors do get off to a fast start to the season and this team begins to gel, I wouldn't be surprised for the front office to practice a bit more patience in the trade market.
Realistically speaking, the only untouchable player on Golden State's roster is Steph Curry. Finding a difference-making supporting star on the trade market could be considered one of the bigger goals for this team over the next calendar year.
How feasible that actually is remains to be seen. But if the Warriors can find a way to land one of these big fish on the trade market, it will completely change the outlook for the team, and perhaps even open up another championship window.