NBA Trade Rumors: 5 Winning organizations that should take a gamble on Brandon Ingram
As we inch closer to the NBA Trade Deadline, the speculation is naturally going to grow surrounding a few potential big names that could be on the move. One of the bigger names that could possibly be on the move is Brandon Ingram. In the final year of his contract, Ingram is either going to agree to an extension or explore other options either in free agency or trade. However, if it becomes clear that Ingram and the Pelicans aren't close to a contract extension, a trade is a route that will make the most sense for both sides.
Even though it could be complicated for one to come to fruition at the trade deadline, there could be a strong market for an offensively talented wing. In fact, there are a few contenders that should theoretically be interested. Considering that it's already been reported that Ingram desires to play for a winning organization, there could be a natural match made ahead of the trade deadline. As trade deadline season quickly approaches, we explore five winning situations that could benefit most from taking a gamble on Ingram
Oklahoma City Thunder
Even with the loss of Chet Holmgren due to injury, the Oklahoma City Thunder have remained fairly competitive in the Western Conference. They're still sitting atop the Western Conference standings but could very much use a mid-season trade to fully embrace their status as a contender. The addition of Brandon Ingram could legitimize this team down the stretch and could help atone for the loss of Holmgren. Even though there's hope that he will be back before the end of the season, that's far from a certainty.
What a trade may look like: Because of the team's financial flexibility, the Thunder could put together a trade package that would work financially fairly easily. In theory, the Thunder could couple Lu Dort and Isaiah Joe in a package to offer the Pelicans in exchange for Ingram. If the trade demand isn't high, it's probably a deal that the Pelicans would accept. Both Dort and Joe could be useful players for the Pelicans in the long run.