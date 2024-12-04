NBA Trade Rumors: 5 Winning organizations that should take a gamble on Brandon Ingram
Miami Heat
The win-loss record doesn't tell the entire story for the Miami Heat so far this season but this is a team that has left much to be desired. And what's all the more disappointing for the Heat so far this year is the fact that nearly everyone could see it coming - except the front office, it seems. Jimmy Butler is no longer a player who can carry a team over the course of the regular season and Bam Adebayo has taken a huge step back in his overall offensive progression. Tyler Herro is played quite well but there's only so much he can do with Jimmy and Bam both off their games.
The trade for Terry Rozier, which took place at last year's NBA Trade Deadline, looks like a bigger mistake with every passing day, and without much trade assets at their disposal, it's hard to envision how this team is going to tangibly improve anytime soon. However, Brandon Ingram did say he wants to play for a winning organization and, despite their struggles this year, that's exactly what the Heat have been described as in the past. Could the Heat figure out a way to make a deal work if they truly wanted to take the gamble on Ingram? Perhaps.
What a trade may look like: In theory, the Heat could trade Terry Rozier or Duncan Robinson to get halfway toward the financial number that they'd have to get to. They could then use one of their limited future first-round picks or young players (perhaps Jaime Jaquez Jr. and/or Kel'el Ware) to add even more incentive for the New Orleans Pelicans to make a deal. It may not be the most attractive of trade offers but depending on how Ingram's market develops, it could be an offer that the Pelicans may have to consider.
And if there's any team in the league that will be able to get the most out of Ingram, it's probably going to be a team like the Heat. To be quite honest, I'm not sure how much Ingram would change the outlook for Miami but there's no question that they would greatly benefit from having such a talented offensive player on the roster. Nothing has seemingly come easy for the team on that end of the floor so far this season. Ingram is far from a perfect player but he's one of the smoothest offensive players in the league. Miami would certainly benefit from having that type of player on their roster.