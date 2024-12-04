NBA Trade Rumors: 5 Winning organizations that should take a gamble on Brandon Ingram
Golden State Warriors
Having lost five straight games and six of their last eight overall, the Golden State Warriors are in the midst of some early-season turmoil. Their hot start to the year has almost entirely been forgotten and this is a team that could be approaching the NBA Trade Deadline with a level of desperation. If the Warriors want to maximize their chances of emerging as a dark horse contender in the Western Conference, they're almost certainly going to have to make a splash move at the NBA Trade Deadline. Perhaps targeting an offensive talent like Brandon Ingram could be part of their solution.
On paper, there's no question that Ingram would be a natural fit for the Warriors. They could certainly use his consistent effort on the offensive end of the floor. The Warriors have an elite defense and need to get their offense there if they're going to have any shot at making some noise in the playoffs. Ingram would be a huge upgrade for the team on the wing, especially considering Andrew Wiggins has struggled with consistency each of the last few years. Like many other contenders, a path toward a deal that would make sense for both sides could be complicated.
What a trade may look like: From a financial perspective, any deal would likely have to start with Andrew Wiggins. After that, the Warriors could get creative. Depending on what the New Orleans Pelicans would want in exchange, the Warriors could look to add a young player or two or even some draft capital to make the offer more appealing. As is the case for every offer, how much each team would have to give up will come down to just how strong a market there is going to be for Ingram as we inch closer to the NBA Trade Deadline. In theory, the Warriors do have a path toward getting a deal done.
The big question for the franchise is whether the addition of Ingram alone would be enough to catapult the Warriors toward contender status in the Western Conference. And to be perfectly honest, that's a difficult question to answer. That could be the only concern for this front office. Do they want to empty out their asset chest on Ingram without the guarantee that he can help lead them to another championship? Especially considering that they'll probably have to also sign him to a hefty free-agent deal after the season.