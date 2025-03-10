NBA Trades: 4 Realistic Kevin Durant trade offers that should interest the Suns

The Miami Heat's offer for Kevin Durant

With everything that has transpired with the Miami Heat since the start of the season, it's pretty clear that this team is going to head into the offseason with a certain level of desperation. Since trading Jimmy Butler, the Heat has fallen into Eastern Conference irrelevancy. Tyler Herro can't be the face of the franchise, and no matter how good Bam Adebayo has been during the second half of the season, it's clear they are in desperate need of a new leading star.

If the Heat is going to break out of mediocrity anytime soon, Miami is going to need to do some good old-fashioned whale hunting this summer. The Heat has already been linked to KD, and, at this point, it would be surprising if they didn't at least explore his trade market during the offseason. Whether they'll make a competitive enough offer to acquire KD remains to be seen, but they will almost certainly be interested.

If the Heat were to make an official offer for KD, it would likely revolve around a package of Andrew Wiggins, Duncan Robinson, Nikola Jovic, and Jaime Jaquez Jr. Miami also has the luxury of including a future first-round pick of two. With the way they've done business of late, I'd be extremely surprised if they were willing to put two first-round picks on the table in an offer for KD. For the sake of this article, let's say they're willing to include one. That seems like the most realistic scenario.

This is the type of deal that could give the Heat a strong starting 5 heading into next season with Davion Mitchell, Tyler Herro, Kevin Durant, Bam Adebayo, and Kel'el Ware. That could move the needle for Miami heading into next season. Whether the Suns would be willing to accept the offer that the Heat would put on the table to put them in a position to field that team, well, that's an entirely different story. But, in theory, the Suns can't be that opposed to it. It's not a terrible offer. It also might not be the best, though.