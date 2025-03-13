NBA Trades: 6 Teams that should be preparing godfather offers for Devin Booker

Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets are a team that would make a ton of sense for Devin Booker if he were to hit the trade market genuinely. The Rockets have the assets to make the godfather offer for Booker and a competitive roster that could give him exactly what he needs to be excited about coming to Houston. With the strides the Rockets have made over the last couple of seasons, the argument could be made that this team is a superstar away from title contention.

I'm not sure how much that will be proven to be right or wrong, but it's hard to argue with the signs they've seen this season. If the Phoenix Suns were looking for a collection of future first-round picks and a young player to start a new build around, the Rockets could be considered an ideal trade partner. Even though the Rockets have been hesitant about making a move for a star player, there's reason to believe that Booker would be the exception.

Booker is an excellent player who may benefit from a change of scenery at this point in his career. I'm not sure if the acquisition alone of Booker would make the Rockets a contender next season, but it would certainly add another interesting layer to the Western Conference hierarchy. Houston would probably be able to build a deal around Jalen Green or Amen Thompson and a flurry of future first-round draft picks.

From recent reporting, it does seem as if the Rockets would be open to making bold offers for the right player. Booker appears to be one of those potential targets. If he does become available, it would be shocking if the Rockets weren't at the front of the line with a strong offer.