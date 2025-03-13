NBA Trades: 6 Teams that should be preparing godfather offers for Devin Booker

Miami Heat

Since trading Jimmy Butler at the NBA Trade Deadline, this is a franchise that has slowly regressed to irrelevancy in the Eastern Conference. Not only has Miami fallen into the shadows of the Eastern Conference, but they've been a shell of their former self in the standings. At this point, it's pretty obvious that this team needs to make a big move during the offseason if they're going to have any shot to resurrect next season.

Of course, that will be easier said than done. Pursuing a star player and trading for one are two very different things. That's what plagued this franchise all throughout the Jimmy era. Miami was interested in plenty of star players; they just couldn't land one via trade. If the Heat is going to emerge as a player in the Eastern Conference next season, they almost certainly need to make a star addition during the offseason.

That's where Devin Booker could make sense for the Heat. Unfortunately, the only problem with that is I'm not sure the Heat has a "godfather" offer to make to the Suns. Miami has a few first-round picks they can include in an offer, but not to the extent as the Rockets and a few other teams on this list. That's where Miami's chances of landing Booker become dicey. Nevertheless, that shouldn't stop the Heat from trying. I can't imagine it will.

If Booker were to hit the trade block, the Heat would make a few phone calls and attempt to get in on the sweepstakes (as most teams across the league would). However, in this specific bidding war, I do believe the Heat would pretty easily get outmatched because of their lack of overall draft capital and flexibility.