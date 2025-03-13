NBA Trades: 6 Teams that should be preparing godfather offers for Devin Booker

Chicago Bulls

After finally trading Zach LaVine, it's pretty obvious that the Chicago Bulls have turned the page on a new era for the franchise. What the next few years hold for the franchise remains to be seen. However, heading into the offseason and into the future, there's no question that the Bulls will be looking for a new face of the franchise. With all due respect, no matter if he does end up being re-signed, I'm not sure if Josh Giddey fits the mold.

Giddey is an extremely talented player, but he doesn't have "face of the franchise" potential. He could be a good, strong piece for the Bulls heading into the future, but I'd imagine the Bulls are going to be looking for another superstar to take the reins that were left after the LaVine trade. That's where a move for Devin Booker could make a ton of sense for the franchise.

Despite their misfortunes over the last few years, the Bulls do have some assets that they can utilize via trade. If Chicago wanted, they could probably put together a pretty competitive offer for Booker. They may not have the prized young prospect to add a cherry on top of an offer dominated by draft capital but at the very least, they could make an interesting offer to the Suns if they do create a bidding war for Booker.

Booker would make a lot of sense for the Bulls as they look for a superstar to build around. Chicago has the lure of the big city and their history, and Booker is very much the real deal. If Booker is ready for a fresh start and the Bulls are ready to start building around a legit superstar, this is one of those scenarios where this deal would offer value for both sides.