NBA Trades: 6 Teams that should be preparing godfather offers for Devin Booker

Denver Nuggets

There's a chance that the Denver Nuggets could emerge during the offseason as one of the more aggressive teams looking for big change. If the Nuggets suffer another premature or early playoff exit, there's reason to believe that they could be interested in shaking up the core of their roster. In fact, earlier this season, there were whispers that the Nuggets could perhaps make a bold move to do so.

Even though that didn't end up happening, it's certainly something to keep in mind as the Nuggets prepare for what could be described as a truly important playoff run. If the Nuggets have a disappointing end to their season, it could theoretically open the door to a potential pursuit of a star player. If Devin Booker were to hit the open market, he could be a player who makes sense for the Nuggets.

But because of their lack of draft capital, this would be a deal that would likely have to involve multiple teams. If the Suns don't have much interest in retooling around the likes of Jamal Murray and/or Michael Porter Jr., there would have to be three or four teams involved. That's also probably the easiest way the Nuggets can find the necessary draft capital they'll need to get a deal done.

With all that said, I'm also not sure how much the Suns will want to trade Booker to one of their in-conference rivals. But the Nuggets should be interested, nonetheless. In theory, a duo of Booker and Nikola Jokic would be intriguing to watch - even if it is quite unlikely.