NBA Trades: Way-too-early prediction of where rumored superstars will be traded

NBA Trades: Exploring a few way-too-early predictions of where some of the most rumored superstars will be traded this offseason.

As we get deeper into the NBA postseason, it's impossible not to speculate on the chaos that could ensue once the offseason arrives. With several superstars rumored to possibly be on the move this summer, the atmosphere across the Association could be ripe for some big offseason waves. Assuming that there's going to be at least some offseason splashes, we make a few way-too-early predictions of where the most rumored star players could land via trade this offseason.

Trae Young

Prediction: Orlando Magic

Are the Atlanta Hawks finally ready to pull the trigger on tearing down the roster in order to pivot toward a rebuild? That remains to be seen, but it may finally be the time for it. The Hawks are still stuck in NBA purgatory, and a rebuild does seem to be on the horizon unless something drastically changes soon. If that is the case, there's a chance Trae Young could hit the trade market this offseason. If he does, the Orlando Magic could be a very intriguing fit as a potential landing spot.

Young next to Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner in Orlando could help the team emerge as a dark horse championship contender in the Eastern Conference next season.

Domantas Sabonis

Prediction: Minnesota Timberwolves

After trading De'Aaron Fox at the NBA Trade Deadline, the Sacramento Kings will have big decisions heading into the offseason. And if they're not in a position to quickly retool around Domantas Sabonis, he may be a player who could find himself back on the trade block. This decision will likely be mostly his, but if he is not happy with the direction of the franchise heading into the offseason, he could seemingly be one of the bigger names on the move this summer.

One team that could be in the market for a star upgrade this offseason is the Minnesota Timberwolves. The path toward acquiring a star player could be difficult for the Timberwolves, but they're a natural potential trade partner for the Kings.