NBA Trades: Way-too-early prediction of where rumored superstars will be traded

LaMelo Ball

Prediction: Washington Wizards

Even before the NBA Draft Lottery results, there were already whispers that the Charlotte Hornets could explore the possibility of trading LaMelo Ball. Over his first few years in his career, Ball has become one of the most polarizing players in the league. He's a dynamic offensive player, but there are real questions about whether he's a potential star who can contribute to winning basketball.

At least for now, that remains to be seen. As the Hornets have shown little progress as a team over the last few years, it's only natural to reevaluate where they stand as a franchise. Because of those questions, Ball could emerge as a potential trade candidate. If Ball does end up on the trade block, the Washington Wizards could emerge as a natural potential suitor. After falling out of the top 4 in the NBA Draft Lottery, the Wizards could be desperate to make a big splash this offseason. Maybe Ball could be the perfect prospect looking for a fresh start.

Ja Morant

Prediction: Miami Heat

After completely fumbling the Jimmy Butler situation this season, the Miami Heat will head into the summer desperately in need of a new player to build around. After the Jimmy fiasco, if there's one thing the Heat realized, it's the fact that they simply can't build around Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo. They're two good players, but are not true centerpieces of a franchise. If the Heat are going to reemerge as a championship contender in the next 1-2 years, it's probably going to be with Herro and Bam supporting another superstar player.

Maybe that player could be Ja Morant? There have been whispers that the Memphis Grizzlies could explore trading him this summer, and if those whispers are accurate, the Heat should already be crafting potential pathways toward pulling off a trade for Morant. Whether they'd have enough trade ammo to pull off a move remains to be seen, but I do believe there could be enough teams focused on Giannis Antetokounmpo and/or Kevin Durant where such a move could develop.