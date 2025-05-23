NBA Trades: Way-too-early prediction of where rumored superstars will be traded

Lauri Markkanen

Prediction: Detroit Pistons

After the brutal tumble down the NBA Draft Lottery, the Utah Jazz may have to make the difficult decision to trade Lauri Markkanen. There isn't a clear path toward acquiring a strong enough supporting star to continue to build around Markkanen. He's 28 years old, and it may not be the smartest play for the Jazz to continue to string him along as the team continues to linger in the early stages of the rebuild.

In the middle of his prime years, Markkanen could make all the difference for a contending team. On the Jazz, not so much. He's had a few amazing years in Utah as he's made the leap to All-Star status. However, I'm afraid that it may be in the interest of both sides to move on from each other. If they do go down that path, the Detroit Pistons, who made strides of their own this offseason, could make the most sense as a potential landing spot for the All-Star forward.

Zion Williamson

Prediction: Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls are another team that is going to be on the hunt for a star player this offseason. With the expectation that they're going to re-sign Josh Giddey to a big deal, it wouldn't be the worst idea to try and surround him with a strong supporting piece. Zion Williamson could emerge as a potential target for Chicago if they're looking to make a big splash this offseason. Of course, for this to even be a remote possibility, the Bulls would need the New Orleans Pelicans to play ball.

There's no guarantee that New Orleans would want to trade Zion, but if the last few months are any indication, there could be the foundation for the possibility. Even though the recent whispers are that the Pelicans are going to try to make it work with Zion, you can never completely count out an out-of-the-blue blockbuster move, especially considering how polarizing a star player Zion has become of late.