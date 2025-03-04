NBA Trades: Predicting the Toronto Raptors' asking price for RJ Barrett

NBA Trades: Predicting what the Toronto Raptors may end up asking for in a potential trade of RJ Barrett.

The Toronto Raptors made quite the surprising move ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline when they acquired Brandon Ingram from the New Orleans Pelicans. It was a move that many didn't expect but also one that could make sense when pitched in the right light. As the Raptors look to expedite their retooling of the roster around Scottie Barnes, Ingram became a natural target for the team. The move for Ingram does bring about some big-picture roster questions for the team.

The biggest of which revolves around what the plan is for RJ Barrett moving forward. Playing essentially the same position as Ingram, you can't help but wonder if perhaps the Raptors have had questions about Barrett as a fit next to Barnes and Immanuel Quickley. And if the recent reporting is any indication, the Raptors may have another big move revolving around Barrett heading into the offseason.

According to Hoopshype's Michael Scotto, Barrett could be a natural trade candidate heading into the offseason after he was discussed in trade talks centered around Brandon Ingram. In the end, though, the Pelicans opted for more financial flexibility over being locked into Barrett's contract for the next few seasons. As an added note, the Pelicans also didn't feel as if Barrett would've been a great team fit with what they already have on the wing.

Even though Barrett stayed put in Toronto, there's reason to believe that the Raptors could enter the offseason with a priority to trade him. With the addition of Ingram, Barrett will become much more expendable for the team moving forward. And if the Raptors don't believe that Barrett is a huge future-altering piece, it would make sense for the team to, at the very least, explore his market once again.

Of course, the question is, what exactly will that exploration of his trade market reveal? In other words, what is a "fair" asking price that the Raptors should have in a deal for Barrett? That could be difficult to answer without knowing the conversations that took place behind closed doors leading up to the NBA Trade Deadline. Nonetheless, we're going to attempt to try to put ourselves in the place of the decision-makers in Toronto to answer this question.

What is a "fair" asking price for RJ Barrett

Let's start off with what the Raptors had to give up to get Barrett. Toronto originally acquired Barrett at the 2024 NBA Trade Deadline in a deal centered around OG Anunoby. Essentially, the Raptors traded the expiring contracts of Anunoby and Precious Achiuwa for Immanuel Quickley and Barrett. Add that to the idea that the Raptors were looking to trade Barrett similarly to the Pelicans as part of a deal for the expiring contract of Ingram, and that tells us something.

It's that Barrett is not considered that valuable of an asset across the league. That's quite odd considering he's having one of the best statistical seasons of his career this year, and the fact that his contract is not even that undigestable. Barrett is averaging 22 points, six rebounds, and six assists per game on 48 percent shooting from the field and 35 percent shooting from 3-point range. He also only has two years left on his contract after this season, worth less than $30 million per season.

I suppose what could be holding his value back is that even though he's been productive for a good portion of his career, he still hasn't shown he adds a ton of value to a team in terms of winning. Over the course of his seven-year career, he's only made the postseason twice and was never considered an anchor piece of any of those teams.

The Raptors haven't seen a huge bump in the win column since his addition to the team either. If I had to guess, that's where the disconnect is between the Raptors' potential desire to trade Barrett and the offers that are going to come across the wire.

If Toronto seriously wanted to trade Barrett and did find a taker, I'd imagine a fair asking price from the Raptors would probably consist of a protected first-round pick and a rotation player who would match up with Barrett's salary. At least for now, Barrett is not considered a negative asset, but it's also hard to believe that he's going to warrant a huge return in any possible deal.

The Raptors have to know this and may have to make a quick decision this offseason about whether making a deal is going to be worth it for the team in the long run. But if the Raptors already know that Barrett is not going to be considered a big part of the team's future, it would make sense to pull the trigger on a deal now - especially after they invested in Ingram after the trade deadline deal.