NBA Trades: Ranking 8 Star players who desperately need an offseason change

NBA Trades: Heading into the offseason, we explore eight star players who desperately need to push for an offseason change.

Every year, the NBA offseason rolls around, and the opportunity for change exists. For teams, they have the ability to improve their rosters, kickstart a new rebuild, or reshuffle their supporting casts as they see fit. However, as the players across the league (specifically the star players) have become more influential, the opportunity for change at their request has also grown over the past handful of summers. This offseason will be no different.

For a minute, let's set team needs and desires aside and focus on the players. As we inch closer and closer to the start of the NBA offseason, we'll explore eight star players (who have just enough "power") who desperately need to push for a big offseason change in their respective careers (i.e., a trade).

8. Jerami Grant, Portland Trail Blazers

It's quite easy to forget that Jerami Grant is still only 31 years old. Even though his production and efficiency did fall significantly this season, there's reason to believe that had more to do with the external reasons surrounding his situation than him solely. Maybe that's giving him an easy out, but I do believe that Grant still has some productive and effective years left in his career. That's why I ultimately believe it would be in his best interest to explore a change of scenery this offseason.

Why it may be time for a change: When you take into consideration that the Portland Trail Blazers are still very much in the early stages of a rebuild, it doesn't make much sense for the team to keep Grant on the roster. As the Blazers explore their next moves in improving the young foundation of this roster, there's a natural path forward toward the team trading Grant. At this point, if the Blazers did end up exploring the possibility of Grant, it would end up being one of those potential moves that would make a ton of sense for both sides.