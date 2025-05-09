New Kevin Durant rumor all but eliminates one team as his next landing spot

A new Kevin Durant trade rumor seems to indicate that the Miami Heat are unlikely to land the superstar forward this offseason.

As the Miami Heat enter the offseason, there's an expectation that big changes could be on the horizon. However, how the Heat is going to achieve those big changes remains to be seen. They don't have a ton of tradable assets on their roster and limited draft capital to move. One player that the Heat has been consistently linked to recently, however, is Kevin Durant. As the Phoenix Suns explore changes of their own, there's an expectation that KD will be traded. However, a recent report could all but eliminate the Heat as a potential landing spot for the superstar wing.

According to a recent report, the Heat aren't likely to offer all their tradable first-round picks in a deal for KD. With limited resources as is, it will likely make the Heat's offer underwhelming compared to other potential offers that may be on the table.

Kevin Durant will not be traded to the Miami Heat

If this report is accurate, I would find it increasingly difficult to believe that the Heat are going to acquire KD. If Miami is going to try and low-ball their way to acquire KD, they're going to fail. This is not a tactic that has worked in the league recently and one that Miami continues to try and use at their advantage.

With the robust market that there will likely be for KD, the Heat aren't going to be able to pull off a move by offering expiring contracts and one or two first-round picks. Objectively, that's probably what KD is worth at this point in his career. However, I'm more than sure that there's going to be a team or two out there that is willing to overpay for his services. If the Heat aren't willing to emerge as one of those teams, KD is not getting traded there.

Quite honestly, that wouldn't be a worst-case scenario for the Heat anyway. Miami is not a KD away from winning a championship or even significnatly moving up the Eastern Conference hierarchy. The Heat should probably be more interested in a complete rebuilding of their roster than they should be in trading for a soon-to-be 37-year-old superstar past his prime.

That's not even a knock on KD. He's still a great player, but he's probably not a great fit for the Heat. It may be too premature to cross out the Heat as a potential landing spot for KD, but this report does seem to give the impression that Miami is not in a position to go all-in for the superstar forward.