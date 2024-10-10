New Orleans Pelicans: 2 Season-defining questions and 1 bold prediction
1 Bold prediction for the New Orleans Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans will trade Brandon Ingram by the deadline
For as much as the New Orleans Pelicans want to avoid discussing the issue, there's no question that something needs to be done about Brandon Ingram's current situation. If the Pelicans aren't going to meet his contract demands, and there's no indication that they plan to, this is a trade that has to get done at some point before the NBA Trade Deadline. In fact, my prediction for the Pelicans heading into the start of the season is that New Orleans will trade Ingram at some point before the deadline.
Even though it's a move that would not help the Pelicans improve or compete in the Western Conference, it has to be done if this team wants to avoid the potential disaster of losing him for nothing in free agency next summer.
The Pelicans are in a good spot; they'd be in a great spot if Ingram was being more flexible with his contract demands. However, it's pretty clear that a divorce is needed at this point. And getting what they can for Ingram, even if it does leave a bit to be desired, is better than the alternative of losing him for nothing in the summer.