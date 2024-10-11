New York Knicks: 2 Season-defining questions and 1 bold prediction
We explore a two huge questions and make a bold prediction for the New York Knicks in a championship-or-bust season.
After losing in the Eastern Conference Semifinals at the hands of the Indiana Pacers on their home floor in Game 7, one thing was clear. The Knicks had run out of gas and needed reinforcements they clearly didn't have on the roster. Heading into the offseason, the front office was poised to not let that happen again.
During the offseason, the Knicks added both Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns. With a star-studded starting 5, it's not championship or bust for New York heading into the 2024-25 NBA campaign. In what is going to be remembered as one of the most important seasons in recent history, we explore two big questions and make one incredibly bold prediction.
Will the "final pieces" gel together?
The biggest question for the New York Knicks heading into the start of the season has to revolve around whether Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns will be seamless fits. If they are, this is a team that could run through the regular season at a historic pace. On paper, the Knicks have one of the most talented starting 5's in the NBA. Whether or not they'll fit perfectly remains to be seen.
But at least from a talent perspective, the Knicks aren't that far behind the likes of the Boston Celtics or Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference. I'm not sure that's something we could say at the start of last season.