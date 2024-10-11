New York Knicks: 2 Season-defining questions and 1 bold prediction
1 Bold prediction for the New York Knicks
The New York Knicks will make the Eastern Conference Finals
There is a ton of pressure on the New York Knicks heading into this season. After the moves they made this offseason, this is a team that has to produce and make a deep run in the NBA Playoffs. And barring injury, I believe this is a team that will do exactly that. My bold prediction for the Knicks this season is that they will make the Eastern Conference Finals. You may say, "Well that's not that bold of a prediction." I'd argue that it is considering the Knicks have not made the Eastern Conference Finals in 25 years.
And it hasn't been because of the lack of talent. There have been many times over the last couple of decades that the Knicks have had the talent to make a deep playoff run and haven't. I believe the Knicks finally have all the pieces in place to do that, and more. If it wasn't for the Boston Celtics, I'd probably pencil this team into the NBA Finals. But, at least for now, I'll settle with a conference finals prediction.
For the first time in a long while, it's not outlandish to suggest that the Knicks could win an NBA Championship this season. Considering where this franchise was just a few years ago, I'd say the Knicks are in a great place heading into the new season.