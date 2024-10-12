Oklahoma City Thunder: 2 Season-defining questions and 1 bold prediction
Can the Oklahoma City Thunder pick up where they left off last season as the regular season kings of the Western Conference?
After taking a bit step forward and finishing as the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference last season, expectations are sky-high for the Oklahoma City Thunder heading into the start of the 2024-25 NBA campaign. Whether they'll be able to live up to those expectations remains to be seen but that's a bit part of the intrigue surrounding the Thunder this year.
As we inch closer to the start of the regular season, we dig deeper into what we can expect from the Thunder this season with two big questions and one bold prediction.
Will the twin towers starting 5 work?
Heading into the start of the 2024-25 NBA season, one of the bigger questions for the Oklahoma City Thunder will revolve around how well the team's twin towers will fit together. After making the bold free-agency signing of Isaiah Hartenstein, a lot of the Thunder's success this season will hinge on his ability to fit alongside Chet Holmgren in the frontcourt.
What is going to differentiate the Thunder from the other contenders in the Western Conference, and across the league, this season is their twin towers in the starting lineup. And if the Holmgren-Hartenstein does end up being a game-changer for the Thunder, it could genuinely unlock their potential as a championship contender.