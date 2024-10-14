Orlando Magic: 2 Season-defining questions and 1 bold prediction
Is the superstar leap coming for Paolo Banchero coming this season?
Paolo Banchero is clearly one of the young bright rising stars in the NBA. In just his second season in the league, Banchero helped lead the Orlando Magic back to the NBA Playoffs and managed to take his game to a new level in the postseason, averaging 27 points, nine rebounds, and four assists in the team's first-round playoff loss at the hands of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Even in defeat, the argument could be made that Banchero might've been the most impressive player in the series. For the 21-year-old Banchero, that should tell you all you need to know about his potential in the league moving forward.
The big question for the Magic heading into the start of this season is whether that next leap for Banchero is going to come this season or not. Generally speaking, the superstar leaps that are made take place in the third or fourth season of a player.
And if that does happen for Banchero this year, the Magic could be in for a special season, perhaps even more than the most optimistic of fans are hoping for heading into the start of the regular season.