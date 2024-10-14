Orlando Magic: 2 Season-defining questions and 1 bold prediction
1 Bold prediction for the Orlando Magic
The Orlando Magic will make the Eastern Conference semifinals
It's been 15 years since the last time the Orlando Magic made the Eastern Conference semifinals. My bold prediction for the Magic heading into this season is that they will end that drought this year. The Magic will make the conference semifinals and will become one of the final four teams left standing in the East. Considering how loaded the top of the conference is, this is going to be viewed as a bold prediction for a young team that is still trying to find its footing amongst the rest of the conference elites.
I believe that Banchero is going to be even better this season and that Franz Wagner will continue to be a strong supporting star next to him. I also believe that Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is going to make a big impact on the team this season.
Do the Magic have some holes in their starting 5? Yes. But I still believe the Magic will be good enough this season to leave a lasting impact in the playoffs. There is a lot for the fan base to be excited about heading into the new season. The sky is the limit for the young Magic this year.