Orlando Magic's unappreciated duo will be key in upsetting the Boston Celtics

While teams often depend on their star players to guide and navigate them through the postseason, it's a proven fact that role players have proven themselves to be just as important to a team's championship aspirations.

During their recent victory in the 2025 So-Fi NBA Play-In Tournament against the Atlanta Hawks, Magic stars Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner were able to set the tone for the game as they brought physicality and aggressiveness from the beginning of the game, but only combined to score 30 of the Magic's 120 points. Even though the stars performed well enough for the team to get the victory, it was the two guards who came off the bench who stepped up, stood out, and secured a playoff berth for their team.

Cole Anthony came off the bench and brought much-needed energy and intensity as he entered the game with 2:06 remaining in the first quarter. But it was his play in the second half that was impressive. With 2:30 left in the 3rd quarter, Cole re-entered the game with the Magic up by 3 points after blowing a double-digit lead after halftime. As soon as he touched the ball, Anthony made a driving lay-up to put the Magic up 73-68, which turned out to be an important basket at the time due to the offensive run made by the Hawks.

During the final 15 minutes of regulation, Anthony caught fire, scoring 17 of his game-high 26 points as he finished the contest with 26 points and shot 10 for 17 from the field and also shot 4-9 from behind the arc. Anthony has developed into one of those players who are deemed important and valuable on championship-contending teams. He appears to always be composed, comes up huge in clutch situations, and he has a competitive edge that he uses to fuel his effort on the floor. His versatility is also an asset that could come in handy during the postseason, and his willingness to win is what will earn him important minutes as the Magic now prepare to take on the defending NBA champions, the Boston Celtics.

Anthony ended up losing playing time earlier during the season due to inconsistent play, but he is instant offense whenever he is on and could serve as the x-factor in their upcoming first-round series. Anthony played well during the three regular-season matchups against the Celtics as he put up averages of 17 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game, but it remains to be seen if Anthony will be able to replicate that production against the Celtics.

The impact that Cole Anthony brings to the Orlando Magic

Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley was asked after the game what Anthony brings to the table, and he described how he rose from adversity after losing playing time and struggling earlier during the season.

"It's been up and down for him. He scored 26 points tonight. But his energy, his spark, his juice, what he provides for that team coming off that bench. He plays fearlessly, and that's how we need him to continue to play." Jamahl Mosley

During last season's 1st round playoff exit against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Anthony played in all 7 games but only played 14.7 minutes per game during that series, which was not nearly enough playing time for him to make an impact, especially considering that was his very first time in the postseason. We can expect Mosley to give Anthony more minutes as the Magic will be depending on his scoring prowess off the bench.

Anthony Black was another standout player for the Magic as he came off the bench and scored 16 points in 28 minutes, as he was also instrumental in guarding Hawks star Trae Young and played during key possessions. He fits in perfectly with what the Magic presents defensively, and Mosley has given him more freedom offensively, as Black also possesses great instincts on that side of the ball as well.

Black is capable of taking over on offense during important stretches if needed, as he has a knack for making big plays and being in the right spot at the right time. During the 3 regular season games versus the Celtics, Black's numbers were decent to say the least as he put up averages of 9.6 points, 5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, but if he is able to provide a spark off the bench like he did against the Hawks, and do it on a consistent basis, then the Magic should have a realistic shot at a major upset. The Celtics have one of the best bench units in the NBA, and the Magic will need Black to step up on both ends of the floor.

Both Anthony and Black could cause problems in their upcoming series against the Celtics. If they raise their level of play, attack, and play with aggression and take pressure off their primary stars from having to carry a load, the Magic could very well knock off the world champions.