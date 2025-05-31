Perfect Orlando Magic trade target may have just become available

If the Orlando Magic is going to upgrade its roster, the perfect trade target may have just become available.

It's become quite clear that the Orlando Magic needed another difference-maker to help supplement Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner this past season. Battling injuries for the majority of the year, the Magic didn't quite have enough top-tier talent or depth to take another step forward in their development as a franchise. Heading into the NBA offseason, that could change, especially considering that the perfect trade target may have emerged for the Magic.

According to a recent report, Darius Garland is no longer considered an "untouchable" piece for the Cleveland Cavaliers. If that is indeed the case, and the Cavs are open to trading him, the Magic would immediately emerge as a natural landing spot. In theory, Garland would emerge as a perfect fit for the Magic next to Banchero and Wagner. What he can do with the ball in his hands, off the dribble, and even as an off-ball offensive threat would help fill the gap of what the Magic needed in their backcourt this past season.

Perhaps most importantly, he'd be a strong answer to the team's long-term plans in the backcourt. Garland is an All-Star worthy talent that may not have even hit his full ceiling yet at just 25 years old. If Cleveland is looking to trade Garland for more depth pieces that complement Donovan Mitchell better, the Magic should be willing to make a strong push for the point guard.

Darius Garland could help Orlando make a championship leap

At least for now, the Magic have been a dark horse, pesky threat in the Eastern Conference. Though respected, I'm not sure anyone believed or currently believes that this team has enough talent, with how their roster is currently built, to make a run to the NBA Finals. However, the acquisition of Garland would go a long way in changing the narrative around this team.

For one, having Wagner as the second-best player to third-best would be quite the shift for the franchise. The addition of Garland will not only help their overall offensive flow with his underrated playmaking ability, but the talent explosion would be significant.

Trading for a player as talented and proven as Garland is would drastically change the way this roster is viewed across the league. If Banchero continues to make the big strides in his game he's already shown the ability to over the first couple of years of his career, there's nothing stopping him from making that superstar leap next year.

If Banchero could accomplish that, the addition of Garland would help give this team a dynamic enough 1-2-3 punch that would make it foolish to overlook the Magic. The Magic could be one big move this offseason away from reemerging as a legit championship contender in the Eastern Conference. Maybe Garland is that player. If so, he may be a realistic target heading into the offseason.