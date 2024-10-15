Philadelphia 76ers: 2 Season-defining questions and 1 bold prediction
Is the supporting cast strong enough to compete for a title?
Forgetting the Big 3 and the questions that come with them, I do wonder if this team's supporting cast is good and deep enough to help this team make the leap to genuine championship contender status this season. With how deep the Boston Celtics are in the Eastern Conference, the Sixers are not only going to have to prove that their Big 3 is capable of coming through in crucial moments but they'll also have to prove that they are deep enough to fill the gaps when needed in the postseason.
Heading into the start of the season, the team's primary supporting cast around their Big 3 looks like this: Kelly Oubre Jr., Caleb Martin, Kyle Lowry, Eric Gordon, and Andre Drummond. Perhaps a player like Jared McCain, Guerschon Yabusele, or KJ Martin will grow into a bigger role with the team but for now, that does seem like supporting players who will be the most crucial for the Sixers.
But if their supporting cast does prove to leave much to be desired, it's going to be impossible to expect this team to make much noise in the Eastern Conference this season.