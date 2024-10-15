Philadelphia 76ers: 2 Season-defining questions and 1 bold prediction
1 Bold prediction for the Philadelphia 76ers
The Philadelphia 76ers will make the Eastern Conference Finals
The Philadelphia 76ers completely revamped their roster this offseason by adding players that could potentially take them over the top in the NBA Championship picture. At least heading into the start of the season, the Sixers are one of the teams in the Eastern Conference that many across the league are expecting big things from. From a mere talent perspective, the argument could be made that the Sixers are one of the teams in the league best positioned to take down the Boston Celtics this year.
Whether that will end up being the case or not remains to be seen. On paper, the trio of Paul George, Joel Embiid, and Tyrese Maxey should be able to go toe-to-toe with any other Big 3 in the league. That's why my bold prediction for the Sixers heading into the start of the season is that they will make the Eastern Conference Finals (at least).
It's been more than two decades since the Sixers last made the conference finals but I do believe they're going to have a great opportunity to end that drought this season.