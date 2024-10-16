Phoenix Suns: 2 Season-defining questions and 1 bold prediction
Will the improved supporting cast prove to be enough?
With the clear need to add to their supporting cast, without much financial flexibility, the Phoenix Suns actually did quite well this offseason. They added Tyus Jones, Mason Plumlee, Monte Morris, Oso Ighodaro, and Ryan Dunn. At the very least, the Suns are going to have options and at least some more depth heading into the start of the season. One of the bigger questions for the Suns, however, is whether this new-look supporting cast will be enough to help the Suns emerge as a legit contender in the Western Conference.
If the Suns' Big 3 can remain healthy this season, this is a team that shouldn't be overlooked in the Western Conference. At least on paper, the Suns should have enough of a supporting cast to make at least some noise this season.
And if their supporting cast does their job, the rest will fall on Beal, KD, and Booker. At that point, you almost have to trust the foundation your franchise has been built on over the past two seasons.